The Heartbreaking Death Of Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn's Sister And Father
"Bridgerton" author Julia Quinn has just been faced with a shocking and devastating family tragedy. Amid the mounting success of her book series and the Netflix series it inspired, Quinn is mourning the deaths of her father and sister – Stephen Lewis Cotler and Ariana Elise Cotler, respectively - who were killed by a drunk driver in a multi-vehicle car crash in Utah on July 6, 2021. The following day, Quinn shared a statement with her many fans and followers on Facebook, which also included a lengthier message from the family.
