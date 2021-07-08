Super Girl from The Soo Heading to AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Since she was 8-years-old, Piper Bell from ‘the Soo’ has been an adrenaline junkie. In order to satisfy that rush, her father, Amos, got her into motocross sports. Now, at the age of 12-years-old,

Piper is heading to the

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch near Nashville, Tennessee.

“This is like the fastest in the world,” Piper excitedly explained. “People from Europe and everywhere come to qualify in the United States, just to qualify in the Loretta’s just to get recognized and sponsored to go Pro”.

“Piper…she’s already got it,” her father said. “You know, you gotta tell her to calm down. Smooth is fast. Don’t overreact. She is getting that good. She’s strong and she has her body in the right places. Her mother and I knew not to bet against her at a young age. She is just that kid”.

The competition runs from August 2 – 7.