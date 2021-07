Barcelona suspect rivals Real Madrid could be the reason contract talks have stalled with starlet Ilaix Moriba, with Los Blancos circling to pinch the talented teenager. The 18-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, meaning he could walk away from Camp Nou for free next summer. La Blaugrana are keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract, but they are making little progress as the weeks continue to tick away.