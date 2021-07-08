Cancel
Drought conditions likely to linger in Missouri River basin

 13 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This year is shaping up to be one of the driest on record because drought conditions are lingering throughout most of the Missouri River basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that this year could be the 10th driest year on record along the river. Officials cut their forecast again this month and now they predict that only 15.6 million acre feet of water will flow into the river this year, which is about 60% of the average of 25.8 million acre feet.

Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

"Monsoon moisture" contributing to deadly weather in Colorado

Something the National Weather Service is calling "monsoon moisture" continues to result in heavy rainfall in parts of Colorado, with storms expected to continue on and off throughout the week. While the term "monsoon moisture" might sound scary, this is actually something that Colorado benefits from. According to a report...
Minnesota Statekvsc.org

Severe Drought Conditions in Minnesota Continue

The state of Minnesota is seeing the highest level of severe drought conditions since May of 2015 as rainfall totals continue to stay low and temperatures reach record highs. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, at least 40 percent of the state is in Severe Drought conditions, 53 percent in Moderate Drought conditions and 7 percent of the state in Abnormally Dry conditions.
Maple Grove, MNwillmarradio.com

Drought Conditions Leading To Watering Restrictions

(Undated) -- More Minnesota cities are announcing watering restrictions as drought conditions plague the state. The cities of Minneapolis, Roseville, and Maple Grove have announced odd-even lawn sprinkling restrictions until further notice. St. Paul is encouraging residents to follow the same schedule. Cities in the St. Cloud area announced similar restrictions earlier this week.
Agriculturepnwag.net

Barley Crop Hurt By Drought Condition

It’s not just spring wheat that’s suffering because of the drought. USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey said the barley struggled as well. He noted this year’s crop finished the year 27% good to excellent, with 42% rated very poor to poor. A far cry from last year’s crop where 75% was rated good to excellent just 4% very poor to poor.

