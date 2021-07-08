Silver Advisory canceled for missing 61-year-old Jefferson City man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Police Department has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 61-year-old man that was first issued on July 1.

Benjamin Seaton was located safe in Kansas City, MO.

Officials say Seaton left a residential facility on foot without his necessary medications.

Seaton has been diagnosed with epilepsy, diabetes, and severe mental health and cognitive issues.

