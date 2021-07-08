Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Silver Advisory canceled for missing 61-year-old Jefferson City man

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 13 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Police Department has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 61-year-old man that was first issued on July 1.

Benjamin Seaton was located safe in Kansas City, MO.

Officials say Seaton left a residential facility on foot without his necessary medications.

Seaton has been diagnosed with epilepsy, diabetes, and severe mental health and cognitive issues.

