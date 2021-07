The mission of the Senior Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Senior Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the Vice President and Senior Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.