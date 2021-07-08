Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Solution Dye

Let’s have a dye day! Dyers have been using Indigofera tinctoria to create blue dye for centuries. We will be using a modern recipe for this 100% naturally derived fermentation indigo vat. Participants will receive an instructional handout, a silk scarf, and a cotton swatch for dyeing. We will also delve into Shibori resist techniques on our cloth before dying. Additional ready-to-dye fabric will be available for purchase. WHEN: 1 – 4 PM on July 9th, 2021 AGES: Ages 10 & up COST: $55 per person (includes all materials). REGISTRATION To register and pay online or for any questions please visit HOWLATTHELOOM.COM. Pre-registration is strongly suggested. This class has a minimum and maximum attendance requirement so reserve your spot today! If participant minimum is not met two weeks prior, the workshop will be cancelled. Direct any questions to Jasmine (231) 675-1506 [email protected] PLEASE BRING: Gloves, an apron, scissors, and a plastic bag or two to take your dyed goods home in. Participants should dress for mess! ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: Jasmine is a lifelong resident of Northern Michigan and has been practicing natural dyes for over ten years. She has taught many fiber art workshops in the area and has studied facets of natural dye under Shanna Robinson, India Flint, and Elin Noble. Jasmine is also an avid weaver and finds expression for her enthusiasm of local fiber arts as a board member for the Tip of the Mitt Fiber Fair. SAFETY FIRST. To ensure the safety of our guests and staff, we ask that everyone wear face masks when inside our facilities, participating in artisan classes, or within close range to others. We are actively taking steps to keep our farm as clean and as safe as possible and greatly appreciate your cooperation. We are operating in accordance with CDC guidelines.