Where to watch England vs Italy: best UK pubs and big screens showing the Euro 2020 final

The Tokyo Olympics were meant to run last summer in the Japanese capital and got postponed, as you probably know. Now they’re having another go, despite the host city being in lockdown and cases still rising around the world. There are no spectators and several Team GB members have already had to drop out after testing positive for Covid. So, not ideal. There’s still plenty of Olympiad action, though, from the glamorous (track and field, swimming), to football, to the usual oddball inclusions involving firearms, horses and parkour. Here’s where to settle down for the heptathlon.