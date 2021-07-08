Kaley Cuoco Shares A Surprising Secret About Filming The Flight Attendant

After becoming a household name for portraying Penny Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco – who's worth more than you think — found herself the subject of further critical acclaim through her latest project, HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant." In the show, Cuoco stars as Cassandra Bowden, a flight attendant whose life is turned upside down after she wakes up next to a dead man with no memory of what happened, per Entertainment Weekly. After the first season of the show proved to be a major hit with fans and critics alike, HBO Max decided to renew the show for a second season, though that season's release date is unknown, according to Digital Spy.