Real Estate

Prospective buyer tours basement parking garage of Champlain Tower South

By Editorials
Miami Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiorella Terenzi video-recorded damage and signs of wear and tear on the ceiling of the Champlain Towers South parking garage with her iPhone on July 17, 2020. The condition of the garage was enough to dissuade her from purchasing a condo there.

MIAMI — On July 17 last year, Fiorella Terenzi, an astrophysicist who has a condo in Champlain Towers East, went to the sister building Champlain Towers South to check out an apartment on the sixth floor, with an eye toward buying the unit. She had wanted to live in the South building, and waited eagerly for a unit to come available. Then she saw the parking garage.

