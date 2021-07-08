American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe's Wife Jodi Files for Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

Long before Instagram Stories and YouTube vlogs, the best way to get a glimpse at the lives of the rich and the famous was tuning into MTV Cribs!. The fan-favorite show makes its triumphant return to our tubes next month, with a roster of celebrity home tours from the likes of Scott Disick, Martha Stewart, JoJo Siwa and more. The stars open their doors in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the reboot, which will debut more than 20 years after it first appeared on the network.