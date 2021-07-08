Cancel
Daily Mail

Female firefighters in LA blast 'frat house' culture including 'sexist remarks by male colleagues who flash them in locker rooms'

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Women in the Los Angeles Fire Department are calling out its 'frat house' culture, which includes sexist remarks and even men allegedly flashing them on the locker room.

Katie Becker, who left the LAFD in spring of 2019, had emailed top brass alleging that the department was 'littered with cruel leadership and misogynistic co-workers.'

'Bigoted men … actively tried to make me and most of my co-workers miserable,' Becker wrote, while calling her four years in the LAFD 'the worst of my life.'

Becker also told of her female colleagues being flashed by men in firehouse locker rooms and other women said they'd been told by male coworkers that they didn't want to work with a 'chick.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTZz2_0arJsb2C00
Kathryn Becker (pictured, center) was one of five women who graduated from her recruit class of 48 back on April 28, 2016, but she left the LAFD within four years alleging sexist mistreatment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05O92z_0arJsb2C00
Becker and four other women made up only five LAFD recruits out of 48 to graduate with the class in April 2016

Her damning complaint reached several high-ranking women within the department who demanded a meeting with Mayor Eric Garcetti that summer to discuss what actions could be taken, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles Women in the Fire Service has been critical of the mayor's response to sexism and racism allegations - despite his repeated pledges to support minorities.

Rebecca Ninburg, who sits on the Board of Fire Commissioners, demanded the mayor 'step up' for 'our female and minority firefighters' after a survey among female firefighters found reports of widespread sexism at fire stations, with one woman claiming her menstrual cycle had been a topic of debate.

Around half of respondents said they'd been too scared to report the allegations in case they were labelled 'that kind of girl.'

Much of the recent scrutiny over diversity in the department exploded last month after six black employees in the Fire Prevention Bureau sued the city, claiming the LAFD's top brass was run by a 'good old white boys club.'

That case is still pending litigation, however the department is no stranger to such controversy.

Back in 2007, a black firefighter named Tennie Pierce settled with the city for $1.5 million after he was fed dog food in a firehouse prank.

Mayor Garcetti's pledges to fix issues within the 3,304-member department following Becker's whistleblowing have now been called into question, after little-to-no progress as of 2021.

Los Angeles Women in the Fire Service criticized Garcetti for removing Andrew Glazier from the commission and replacing him with Corinne Babcock, who the group considers to be weaker on women's issues.

Glazier had been a strong advocate for women and when he received Becker's complaint, had promptly emailed Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas telling the chief he had 'very serious concerns about the culture in our department and how we are treating all probationary firefighters, particularly women.'

Meanwhile, his replacement Babcock, despite being a woman, was branded a 'monumental step backward.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GS7X_0arJsb2C00
Mayor Eric Garcetti's (pictured) pledges to fix sexist issues within the 3,304-member department has been called into question after little-to-no progress as of 2021 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CoRv_0arJsb2C00
Rebecca Ninburg (pictured far left) is the most recent appointee by Mayor Eric Garcetti to the City of Los Angeles Fire Commission

Supporters of Garcetti have backed his nomination and claim the mayor is responsible for increasing the amount of women serving as firefighters, as well as those women who now hold higher ranks,

Women now hold 115 jobs, or 3.5 percent of the department's sworn personnel, an improvement over the LAFD's 2.9 percent of female firefighters when Garcetti took office in 2013, according to the LA Times.

'Mayor Garcetti has taken bolder, more progressive steps to advance gender and racial equity in the Fire Department than any mayor in LA's history,' Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell said.

'Any suggestion that he isn't fully committed to these goals is inaccurate and inconsistent with what his record clearly shows.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wac3j_0arJsb2C00
'Mayor Garcetti has taken bolder, more progressive steps to advance gender and racial equity in the Fire Department than any mayor in LA's history,' Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell said

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

