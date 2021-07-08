My Turn: ‘An embargo on the minds of the American people’

We’ve all read stories about how Americans don’t care about history. A few years ago, a survey found that barely 1 in 3 Americans could pass the citizenship test that is required of all immigrants seeking naturalization. But that tells us more about the decline of civics education than about what Americans value. In fact, the United States has always passionately discussed and debated its past. We are going through a particularly bitter period of contestation now, as some Americans argue for a deeper reckoning with our history and others decry what they see as efforts to denigrate the country.