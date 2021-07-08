My Turn: ‘An embargo on the minds of the American people’
On June 23 for the 29th consecutive year the vast majority of countries of the United Nations General Assembly voted for a resolution demanding an end to the half-century old U.S. economic embargo against Cuba. Most people think that this is only an economic embargo on Cuba. But it is also an embargo on the minds of the American people, an embargo on our imagination at a time when the fate of humanity requires all of our imaginative capacities.www.recorder.com
Comments / 0