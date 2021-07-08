Cancel
Altamonte Springs, FL

Man accused of killing 9-year-old in 2019 DUI crash sentenced to prison

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 13 days ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — The man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl in a drunken driving crash in 2019 will spend the next 10 years behind bars.

With tears in his eyes, Ulises Mora stood before a judge and took responsibility for the 2019 fatal crash on Montgomery Boulevard in Altamonte Springs that killed 9-year-old Keilani Carro.

“I swear to you I wish that tomorrow she is here and I’m not. I’m sorry, I think about her every single day.” Mora said.

Prosecutors said Mora had been drinking before he crashed his Porsche at high speed into the car carrying Carro and her family, splitting it in half.

At today’s hearing, Mora pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and driving under the influence.

Vanessa Caro, Keilani’s mother, said that while the family accepts the plea deal, they still feel like it’s not enough.

“Finally I feel happy justice has been served and she is looking down and knows that we did the right thing,” Caro said.

Caro and her family were returning home from an evening of bowling and were just feet away from their home when the crash happened.

Keilani’s brother Josh, who was also severely injured in the crash, said the plea would not bring his sister back.

“I think even though he got locked up it doesn’t change anything. He still killed our sister”, he said.

As part of the plea, Mora will also serve ten years probation once he is released and 100 hours of community service. Mora’s driver’s license will be permanently revoked.

