My Turn: Not wild and intact but wonderful and essential

This week I met someone from a country in Africa, and at the end of our conversation, they asked me, “Where is your mother from? Where is your father from?”. I knew instinctively that they were not asking if my parents were from perhaps Connecticut instead of Massachusetts. They wanted to know where my PEOPLE are from. This is a cultural way that Black people connect, and when a Black person asks me that, I know they want to know what land my family is connected to. Not where we live now, but where our roots are. When a American Black person asks me, they do mean where in America we are from, but it still means “Where are your roots?”