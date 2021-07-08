Cancel
Helen of Troy, M&T Bank fall; WD-40, Biogen rise

 13 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

WD-40 Co., up $1.26 to $261.80.

The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Investors were disappointed by the personal and household products company’s financial forecast.

Kansas City Southern, down $22.46 to $262.79.

The Biden administration is reportedly pushing regulators to focus on anticompetitive practices in the railroad and shipping industries.

Amgen Inc., up $1.06 to $244.28.

The FDA is giving priority review to a potential asthma treatment, which was jointly developed with AstraZeneca.

PulteGroup Inc., down $2.40 to $52.71.

Homebuilders slipped over concerns about the Federal Reserve eventually easing bond purchases, which helps keep interest rates low.

M&T Bank Corp., down $3.95 to $137.55.

Bank stocks fell as bond yields, which are used to set interest rates on loans, continued slipping.

Biogen Inc., up $13.72 to $369.05.

The company updated the label for its Alzheimer’s disease drug to specify its use for “mild” stages of the disease.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.52 to $34.69.

Falling copper prices weighed on the mining company’s stock.

