In 2017, Jordan Spieth was the best he has ever been. While it's true that 2015 was a more decorated year for him, never has his game been truer from tee to green than in 2017 when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Travelers Championship and then the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. He was maybe the best iron player in the world, and he didn't have to rely on making long putts as much as he did two years earlier.