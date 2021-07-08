Morristown’s $2.1 million bridge removal project begins

MORRISTOWN — The project to remove the Northumberland Street Bridge in the village, which was damaged by massive flooding in 2019, is officially underway.

The $2.1 million project to remove the bridge has been funded as part of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, which was implemented by New York state in wake of massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2019. The flooding ultimately closed the bridge.

On Thursday, a press conference was held on the Northumberland Street Bridge to acknowledge the beginning of the project.

“St. Lawrence County is pleased to participate in the kick-off of the REDI Northumberland Street Bridge removal project,” St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman William J. Sheridan said. “The Northumberland Street Bridge was closed several years due to the deteriorated condition of the crossing and the removal was imminent for public health and safety concerns. The project will remove the existing bridge and causeway eliminating the safety hazard associated with the deteriorated structure and removing the artificial structure that restricts flows and access through this bay.”

Mr. Sheridan added that a new pump station will also be installed on the west side of the bay, “building resilience into the town’s existing sewer system and providing additional capacity for future growth and development.”

A previously constructed bypass road will allow for the bridge to be removed without major traffic implications for those trying to cross Morristown Bay, according to Mr. Sheridan.

“This project will allow for significant additional development for this bay area,” Mr. Sheridan said. “The county really appreciates the efforts of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state of New York to see these projects through.”

Kenneth M. Bibbins, state Department of Transportation Region 7 acting director, said it was a “great day and a historic milestone for the town of Morristown and St. Lawrence County.”

“This project will enhance safety for boaters traversing Morristown Bay and open up additional opportunities for recreation and economic development in the region,” Mr. Bibbins said.

Mr. Bibbins added that the project will also protect public health and water quality by relocating adjacent water and sewer lines that will be installed under the bay.

“There are few things more important to a community than adequate drinking water and this project will help ensure the continued flow of that vital resource,” Mr. Bibbins added.

Another benefit is that it will eliminate the need for St. Lawrence County to maintain the structure and pay for additional repair costs, which would be considerable, according to Mr. Bibbins.

“REDI shows that New York state is committed to not only building back, but building back better and in a way that leaves us more prepared for the future and more able to leverage our precious natural assets for the betterment of all of our communities,” he concluded.

Town Supervisor Frank Putman said the town was encouraged to apply for REDI funding by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie’s office to remove the bridge, and in a “huge field of applicants, this project was deemed worthwhile.”

“How fitting that this big step to the future officially begins on the 200th anniversary of the town of Morristown,” Mr. Putman said. “That brings us to today and the first of steps to revitalize the bay. From small acorns, mighty oaks grow and the hope that the future holds dredging and a walking bridge that would allow larger boats into the bay. All these will add to the vitality of Morristown.”

Mr. Putman said that he thanks Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his staff for recognizing the town’s needs as well as Sen. Ritchie, the St. Lawrence County Highway Department and town officials for their involvement and cooperation.

The bridge removal project is expected to be completed by June 1, 2022, according to Mr. Bibbins.