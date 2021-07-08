Lily Ann pop-up finds home at the Imperial Wine Bar

Eleven years ago, when the Imperial Wine Bar in Ivanhoe opened its doors, it was a beer, wine (and exotic furniture) affair only. No food. So, owner John Washburn brought in food trucks — I think my first-ever Sushi & Seoul bite was there, come to think of it — to add some dine to the venue’s wine.

“It was great for a while,” says Washburn, “but unfortunately consistency was an issue.”

If the truck was a no-show, customers would leave the Imperial in search of grub. No bueno.

“We brought in a variety of chefs, but that never worked out because of the vagaries of our hours and concept. After that, we were hiring young, unskilled kitchen staff to just create simple flatbreads and cheese plates. That was challenging.”

Washburn is confident, though, that he and his customers may have found a love match with the culinary team behind Lily Ann, whose pop-ups here and in places like Orlando’s Whippoorwill Beer House, Eola General and elsewhere, have the city’s gourmands paying attention since its formation in the fall of 2019.

Now in residence at the Imperial, chefs Albert DeSue, Mike Camacho and Sebastian Montague have created what DeSue calls a “small plate and shareables concept,” dishes created with wine, sake and beer pairings in mind.

“We visited the Imperial for the first time last summer and fell in love with the chill vibe and all the eclectic furniture,” says DeSue. “We felt our style of plating and creativity would fit perfectly.”

The menu, he says, is both supermarket- and seasonally driven, says Camacho.

“It changes all the time,” he notes. Guests, who typically order 2-3 shareables and 1-2 plates on a visit (pricing is a la carte) won’t likely see the same thing twice as the team pushes the envelope while developing skills they eventually hope will see them moving to their own brick and mortar location — “with a badass bar program,” he notes. “And honestly, just to have a space where we can create, learn and develop is so exciting.”

Washburn is happy to have them for the time being and would love to host wine and beer dinners that showcase the chefs’ abilities.

“I like that they are an independent group with a vision and a mission,” he says. “They are creating unique and delicious dishes that are inspiring.”

Lily Ann serves Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.

If you go

Imperial Wine Bar, 1800 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando, imperialwinebar.com

