This month on Disney+ is all about a question: What If...? Marvel Studios’ first animated series, an anthology that imagines classic Marvel heroes in alternate realities and stories, premieres in the middle of the month, with new episodes streaming each Wednesday starting on August 11. Meanwhile, the first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues, along with the first season of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, and a special episode of Disney Gallery all about the making of the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2. If you wanted to know how they pulled off its young Luke Skywalker appearance, that’s for you.