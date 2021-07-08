Cancel
Google Play Services will end updates for older versions of Android

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 14 days ago

Google Play Services is a library found on all Google-certified Android devices, which powers the Play Store and dozens of APIs for applications that third-party apps can use. Play Services also serves as a conduit for Google to push new features to older versions of Android, like the Nearby Share functionality that recently arrived on all Android 6.0+ devices. However, a few very old phones and tablets won’t receive new Play Services updates moving forward.

