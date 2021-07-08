What The World's First Atomic Bomb Looked Like

In the mid-20th century, the world's leading scientists got together to try and figure out how to use science and technology to make the world a better place. Just kidding. They used it to build the most destructive weapon humans have ever created. As the world knows all too well, the United States ended up dropping a pair of the balls of pure evil onto Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, under the pretense that it was the only thing that would end World War II. (However, as documented in Oliver Stone's 2012 documentary "The Untold History of the United States," the war most likely would have ended without the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens in their homes.)