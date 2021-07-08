Cancel
GoVols247 Podcast: Speedy Squirrel White commits to Tennessee

By Wes Rucker
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s football recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the latest addition to Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class — speedy wide receiver Marquarius White from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama.

