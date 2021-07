The U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics team had two new members join the team for the Tokyo Games. Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and fan-favorite Simone Biles made up the squad along with newcomers McKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum, per TIME. The Olympic trials that led up to making the team were a nerve-racking experience for McCallum, who was able to rely on her training to come through in the clutch. "You just have to trust yourself and trust your gymnastics and that you know what you're doing," she told NBC's Hoda Kotb who interviewed the six team members after the trials (via TODAY). As McCallum awaited news, the gymnast felt the fate of her entire career was in the balance. "I was like, 'in the next couple of minutes I will know if my dreams come true or my dreams are shattered,'" she told KARE11.