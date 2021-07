In a recent interview with The Fast Mode's Executive Editor Tara Neal, Vikram Sinha, Director and COO of Indosat Ooredoo discussed Indosat's growth and developments over the previous year as well as their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the second largest mobile network operator in Indonesia, Vikram explores Indosat's 4G expansion plans, their advancements and the field trials carried out for technologies such as Open RAN, and the rollout of new and innovative services such as network-as-a-service (NaaS) and augmented reality (AR). Vikram also discusses the operator’s 5G readiness and plans as well as the variety of social initiatives it pioneers across Indonesia.