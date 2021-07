Jordan Pickford - 5 out of 10His shakiest performance of an otherwise good tournament. Question marks over Damsgaard’s free-kick but his erratic distribution was the biggest concern.Kyle Walker - 8 out of 10His recovery pace dug England out of several tight spots and was asked to cover a lot of space. Apart from the wobble against Ukraine, has had a solid summer.John Stones - 7 out of 10Along with Maguire, asked to play a little bit further up the pitch and had to balance risk and reward. Managed it excellently.Harry Maguire - 9 out of 10Coped brilliantly both with...