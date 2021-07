COLUMBUS, Ohio – Federal authorities have scheduled a news conference later this morning in Cincinnati, where they will announce a public corruption-related development. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio this morning announced an 11:30 a.m. news conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati. Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel and Chris Hoffman, special agent in charge for the FBI’s Cincinnati field office, will be there.