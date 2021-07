President Joe Biden's February announcement of an end to "all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales," was welcome news. The Saudi-led coalition intervening against Iran-linked Houthi rebels in Yemen's civil war received material and intelligence support from both the Obama and Trump administrations. The coalition was also guilty of war crimes against innocent Yemeni civilians and has been a major contributing factor to the world's most acute humanitarian crisis. Without American backing, would Saudi Arabia be more inclined to withdraw?