Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona reaches 50% vaccination rate for COVID-19

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuNfg_0arJpIQI00
(Courtney Pedroza / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday that half of all Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, azfamily reported.

The milestone was reached Thursday morning. Health officials said the 50 percent mark was hit once 3,594,004 out of a total 7,189,020 Arizonans got their first dose of the vaccine.

Almost 3.2 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The distribution of vaccines increased when Gov. Doug Ducey opened vaccine appointments to Arizonans 16-year-old and older in late March.

Health officials said the total number of doses administered in Arizona was 6,590,483 as of Thursday. All state-run vaccination sites closed at the end of June.

Other pop-up vaccination sites still remain open and pharmacies across the state are still delivering the vaccine.

Arizona's COVID-19 data can be found here.

Comments / 4

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Vaccines
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Arizonans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Phoenix

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Phoenix: 1. Virtual Sales Representative; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 07/20/2021, Average $60,195/Year; 3. REMOTE Partner Success Manager (SaaS, Market Research); 4. Driver-A-Transport; 5. Real Time Analyst - WFM (call center analyst); 6.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Trending lifestyle headlines in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Life in Phoenix has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Trending local sports in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Start immediately with these jobs in Phoenix

These companies in Phoenix are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Natonal Account Executive; 2. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows); 3. Account Executive Sales Representative Remote; 4. Senior Account Manager, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD; 5. Outbound B2B Phone Sales; 6. Licensed Inbound Sales - Remote;

Comments / 4

Community Policy