Arizona reaches 50% vaccination rate for COVID-19

(Courtney Pedroza / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday that half of all Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, azfamily reported.

The milestone was reached Thursday morning. Health officials said the 50 percent mark was hit once 3,594,004 out of a total 7,189,020 Arizonans got their first dose of the vaccine.

Almost 3.2 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The distribution of vaccines increased when Gov. Doug Ducey opened vaccine appointments to Arizonans 16-year-old and older in late March.

Health officials said the total number of doses administered in Arizona was 6,590,483 as of Thursday. All state-run vaccination sites closed at the end of June.

Other pop-up vaccination sites still remain open and pharmacies across the state are still delivering the vaccine.

Arizona's COVID-19 data can be found here.