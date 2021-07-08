Neighborhood Missions looking to take on projects to help citizens in need

Like the money used to support its projects, the evolution of the Neighborhood Missions of Morgan County "just happened." When Butch Thompson was named the executive director of the Madison First United Methodist Church, his cup ran over with responsibilities. For more than a decade Thompson had been the head of missions at the church, a role he relished for its ability to help others. “That’s just a passion of mine,” he says. One of the missions was to help people within the Methodist Church community. But Thompson wanted more.