IBC Q2 survey shows optimism highest since 2018, calls for increased focus on immigration reform

By MICHAEL CRUMB
Des Moines Business Record
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite increased positive sentiment about the economic outlook for the next six months, attracting and developing a talented and diverse workforce continues to be a top concern among Iowa business leaders, and more focus is needed on federal immigration reform to help overcome shortages in the state’s workforce, according to the Iowa Business Council’s second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey released today.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Wednesday said Congress needs to overhaul the U.S. immigration system to ease a farm-worker shortage. But he added GOP members are unlikely to support action until Democrats secure the border. Grassley spoke to Iowa reporters on a day that featured a Senate Judiciary Committee...

