IBC Q2 survey shows optimism highest since 2018, calls for increased focus on immigration reform
Despite increased positive sentiment about the economic outlook for the next six months, attracting and developing a talented and diverse workforce continues to be a top concern among Iowa business leaders, and more focus is needed on federal immigration reform to help overcome shortages in the state’s workforce, according to the Iowa Business Council’s second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey released today.businessrecord.com
