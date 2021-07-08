Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Shazam 2 Set Photos Tease Massive Superhero Street Fight

By John Saavedra
Den of Geek
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce best known in superhero movie circles as a purveyor of Batman and Superman movies, Warner Bros. has found big success mining other DC comic book legends in recent years. One needs to look no further than 2018’s Aquaman, which made a little over $1 billion at the global box office, to see how things have changed. You no longer need to put Batman in your DC superhero movie to get audiences to the theaters (although that seems to be the strategy for the upcoming Flash movie, which is bringing back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective versions of the Dark Knight).

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhero Movie#Dc Comic#Superman#Justice League#Thedc Syndicate#Shazam Updates#Shazamnews#Budboytwitts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Superhero Movie Is Dominating Today

As the most popular streaming service on the planet, it was only logical that Netflix would place a big focus on cinema’s favorite genre to help power the constant bombardment of original content coming to the platform on a regular basis, and How I Became a Superhero has repaid that faith in kind by flying straight towards the upper echelons of the most-watched list despite only premiering yesterday.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Zack Snyder Teases 'Army of Thieves' First Look Photos

The director shared first-look photos from the upcoming comedic heist film, a prequel to Snyder’s zombie thriller “Army of the Dead” released in May. In the new film stills, Matthias Schweighöfer, returning as German safecracker Ludwig Dieter, appears alongside a squad of would-be bandits, a mismatched crew that includes “Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanue, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan and Jonathan Cohen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Batgirl Search Is On, Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Testing Multiple Actors for Barbara Gordon

It looks like it's all stations go this week as Warner Bros. have apparently set a line-up of ladies to step into the cape of Barbara Gordon in the HBO Max original movie, Batgirl. While all DC fan's eyes have recently been on filming of The Flash, the start of shooting on Aquaman 2 and the imminent arrival of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and news of its Peacemaker spin-off series, it looks like Batgirl has been quietly prepping for the casting of its lead role.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Super Friends’ On HBO Max: Examining The Evolution Of DC’s Saturday Morning Superheroes

After spending several months in the Phantom Zone after DC dropped out of the video-streaming business, all ten seasons of Super Friends have finally arrived on HBO Max, giving older viewers an opportunity to enjoy all the Saturday morning flashbacks they can stand while providing younger viewers with an idea of what the animated DC Universe used to look like in the ‘70s and ‘80s. In order to aid you in exploring this intimidating early era of superheroics, Decider has taken a look back through all ten seasons, providing you with a summation of each season as well as a viewer’s guide to a must-see episode from each.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods Director Teases Black Adam Easter Egg

A new image from the set of Shazam 2 seems to be an Easter egg referencing Black Adam, leading DC fans to wonder if Dwayne Johnson will be making a cameo in the sequel. Currently in production for a planned 2023 release, the second Shazam! movie brings back Zachary Levi as the wizard Shazam. David F. Sandberg directs using a screenplay by Henry Gayden.
MoviesComicBook

Asher Angel Says Shazam! 2 Is “Everything You Want In a Superhero Movie”

Asher Angel is back as Billy Batson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which the star says has "everything you want in a superhero movie." The sequel to 2019's Shazam! reunites Angel with Zachary Levi, the actor behind Billy's adult-sized superhero counterpart, to battle the daughters of Atlas (played by DC Extended Universe newcomers Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren). As filming on Fury of the Gods continues in Atlanta with returning Shazam! director David F. Sandberg, Asher updates the sequel that the 18-year-old actor promises will be "so much fun":
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Season 9 Production Photo Teases Creepy Moment Ahead

The Showtime revival of Dexter isn’t killing any time hyping up fans over its Season 9 return this fall. The critically acclaimed crime drama picking up nearly a decade after the events from Season 8’s series finale sees the titular character living a lighthearted and joyful life working as a sales associate in a small town but sinister things are to the fore.
Movieshazard-herald.com

Asher Angel: Shazam sequel is the perfect superhero film

Asher Angel says 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has "everything you want in a superhero movie". The 18-year-old actor plays teenager Billy Batson – with Zachary Levi starring as his superhero alter ego Shazam – and revealed that he is "so happy" with Henry Gayden's script. Asher told Entertainment Tonight:...
MoviesDen of Geek

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Style Trumps Story in Netflix’s Neon Noir

Career killer gets stuck with a cute kid. It’s a great story premise, and one that has led to many a action movie classic, from True Grit to Terminator 2. In Gunpowder Milkshake, the Netflix neon noir from Israeli director Navot Papushado, the set-up works its magic again. Here, the career killer is professional assassin Sam (Karen Gillan), who learned the family business from single mom Scarlet (Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey) before she abandoned Sam 15 years ago after a job gone wrong. When Sam gets hired by all-powerful shadow organization The Firm to retrieve some stolen money, it seems like just another case… until she realizes 8-year-old Emily’s (Big Little Lies‘ Chloe Coleman) life is at stake. Sam is no hero. She does terrible things in this very movie, but, like other action movie killers before her, Sam has a code: she draws the line at children getting killed, and that means using her particular set of skills for objective good this time.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Killers of the Flower Moon set photos show Leonardo DiCaprio in costume

Photos from the set of Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, reveal a new glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in costume. Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the movie is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. In the new set photos, DiCaprio and De Niro are both kitted out in period costume and there's a '20s car in the scene, too. Filming is currently underway in Fairfax, Oklahoma.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Episode 12 Ending Teases More DC Comics Villains

This article contains Superman & Lois spoilers. Ever since Morgan Edge was unmasked as a Kryptonian (and not just any Kryptonian, but Superman’s biological half-brother), Superman & Lois has been revealing more and more about the villain’s plan, and by extension exploring the nature vs. nurture debate that has been the centerpiece of so many stories that explore the nature of the Man of Steel’s power. But Superman & Lois has been brilliant at misdirection from its very first episode, and the latest episode, “Through the Valley of Death,” might be the first example that we haven’t really had a complete understanding of what Edge/Tal-Rho has been planning all along.
MoviesDen of Geek

Bill and Ted Screenwriter: We’d Only Do 4th Movie If It ‘Honored the Fans’

For the longest time, a third Bill & Ted movie seemed like a most excellent pipe dream. The type of thing pals would joke about over some far out herbal pairings and good vibes. Screenwriter Ed Solomon, who co-created Bill & Ted with Chris Matheson for 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure certainly seemed surprised when last year’s threequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music, actually came to fruition. And when we caught up with him for this month’s theatrical and HBO Max release of No Sudden Move, his appreciation of the fans who he credits with getting the third movie made is also why he remains undecided about doing a fourth adventure… even as he leaves the door cracked open.
MoviesDen of Geek

Gunpowder Milkshake: Karen Gillan on Her Surprise Action Star Career

Gunpowder Milkshake features an impressive cast of action women, but it’s Karen Gillan who holds the Netflix neon noir together. The actress, who first broke onto the international scene in 2010 with her introduction as Amy Pond on Doctor Who, has parlayed that fan favorite performance into an impressive Hollywood career that includes the recurring roles of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Martha in the latest iteration of the Jumanji franchise. For the 33-year-old Scottish actress, a career in action movies wasn’t something she saw coming.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 6: MCU Easter Eggs and Comics References

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy