Madison Municipal Building, parts of City-County Building open to the public
Most city of Madison offices and several Dane County facilities are now open for in-person services, though increased access over the phone and online is continuing. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said city staff began transitioning back to offices when Public Health Madison & Dane County’s public health orders were lifted in June. Now, the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., is open to the public in addition to parts of the City-County Building located across the street.madison.com
Comments / 0