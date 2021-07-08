Mobile library proves popular in Gallatin

The Gallatin Public Library and its staff are hitting the road and touring the city with a mobile library for residents. “We really want to help the community experience more, so we really realized that we needed to take the library outside of the building,” Gallatin Public Library Director April Mangrum said about the initiative. “We were actually planning on a mobile unit before the pandemic hit. Then when we started it in June (of 2020), it just kept growing and growing to different locations and different events.”