Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Top Position Battles in the AFC and Lessons from the Lightning

By NFL Reporters
NFL
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the hosts discuss team-building lessons to be learned from the dominant back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Next, DJ and Bucky cover N'Keal Harry's request for a trade from the New England Patriots and dissect why it hasn't worked out yet for the former first-round pick. After that, the experts talk through young quarterbacks poised to sign new contracts, such as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield, weighing the pros and cons of teams signing their stars now versus waiting another year. Finally, DJ and Bucky preview the most interesting position battles at AFC training camps this year, highlighting QB competitions for starting jobs with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bucky Brooks
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Afc#Lessons#Stanley Cup Champions#The New England Patriots#Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due. He may...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Golic Names His Biggest Regret While Working At ESPN

Mike Golic had one of the best jobs at ESPN. He co-hosted Mike & Mike and called plenty of NFL and college football games in the broadcast booth over the years. But there’s one event he never got the chance to call, and it’s one of his biggest “regrets.”. Golic...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Bucs Could Face Major Punishment From The NFL

The NFL world learned last week that Tom Brady played the entire 2020-21 season with a torn MCL. Talk about a legend. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they could face a massive punishment from the NFL for keeping the injury a secret. The Bucs never listed Brady on their injury report...
NFLNFL

NFC West training camp preview: Rams turn to Matthew Stafford; Nick Bosa ready to lift 49ers?

2020 record: 8-8 Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Most important position battle: Wide receiver. The pecking order is pretty wide open after DeAndre Hopkins, who was his usual Pro Bowl self (115 catches, 1,407 yards) in his first season in Arizona. Two of the team's top six pass catchers from last year have moved on, and Larry Fitzgerald, who was second in receptions, still might. Adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore to a cast that already includes Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson gives the Cardinals competitive depth. It's probably a make-or-break year for Kirk and Isabella, both of whom were drafted in the second round (Kirk in 2018, Isabella in 2019) and have had two seasons to get on the same page with Kyler Murray. Without an elite pass catcher at tight end or running back, the Cards need to get more out of their wideouts in 2021. There's reason to believe they will. It's just not clear how the pie will be cut.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

It’s been a while since we had a good trade rumor involving disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network is here to end the drought. On Monday, Beasley reported that the Miami Dolphins would still consider trading for Deshaun Watson if his ongoing legal...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Barry Sanders News

Barry Sanders is arguably the biggest legend in the history of Oklahoma State outside of perhaps the late T. Boone Pickens. But it’s only this coming year that he’ll be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that Sanders will be the...
NFLNFL

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now. But one day, years down the line, the star corner could see himself making the shift. "I wouldn't have no problems moving to safety. I love corner right now. The corner money's better. I'm cool where I'm at," Ramsey said recently on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, via Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died. Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.
NFLUSA Today

2021 AFC East position rankings: Running back

The running back position has not produced the most dynamic numbers in the AFC East. The division has some solid players, but the backfield pieces are not overly explosive for their respective teams. The Patriots’ Damien Harris led all AFC East runners with 691 rushing yards in 2020. In addition,...
NFLNFL

Shaq Barrett 'hungry for everything' as Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021

Since joining the Bucs in 2019, Shaquil Barrett has displayed an insatiable appetite for getting after the quarterback that few in the NFL can match. His 27.5 sacks during that span are proof of that. Joining Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, the ferocious pass rusher discussed what else he's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy