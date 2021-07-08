Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

My View: Death of a cat inspires reflections on life

By Ben Perrone
Buffalo News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerry and I recently put down our cat, Emily, after eight years of taking advantage of her presence. She would look at you, deep into your eyes, as if she could understand how we were bonded. She would put her face up to mine, I’m sure, feeling that love. We...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Long Life#Reflections
Related
Petshonknews.com

My Roommate is a Cat Season 2: Is It Coming?

I am pretty sure that you all love cats so much and yes keeping a cat as your pet is a new norm nowadays, yes! Do you all watch the Anime series? I remember one series, it was about a cat and a boy, Yes My Roommate is a Cat. But sadly My Roommate is a Cat season 2 is still not released.
Lifestylesuperiorne.com

Love my crazy life

We had a busy weekend with all of the holiday festivities. Friday, we were in Oak for the Fourth of July block party and pot luck. I took a cake made by the women at Caps Cafe. Time got away from me like it always does, and I forgot I needed to make a dessert. So last minute, I texted Chelsey and asked if there was any way she could whip one up for me. Then I forgot to take a spatula! Oh well, folks figured it out, and what was left, the boys finished as a snack when we got home. If I could keep my family out of it, I would buy a few made-up casseroles and desserts and keep them in the freezer for these things I always forget!
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Letter: Fireworks scare my cats, disturb my peace

Fireworks at Crawdad Stadium: Does it really have to continue never-ending, every weekend?. Are these people not aware what this noise does to pets and wildlife? Check all the Lost and Found pets on Facebook. Animals get scared and run away; people are posting "scared from fireworks noise." Is there...
Lockport, NYNiagara Gazette

GUEST VIEW: Diversity is the spice of life

While shopping at Wal-Mart, I saw a gentleman wearing what I believed to be a Pakistani hat (I looked up hats and found "kufi" hats in the library computer — yay library!) and complimented his wife on her clothing. I will never know what nationality they were — it is politically incorrect to ask — but we shared the common language of a smile for a compliment given and accepted.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

The Book That Changed My Life

“You are not alone” were the words Lorna Byrne, international best-selling author heard being whispered into her ear when her father died. She was hurting from losing her father, but felt comforted. These words didn’t come from her family or friends but from an angel. Lorna has had the ability to see and talk to angels ever since she can remember. They are a constant part of her life and have made her life a series of amazing adventures and revelations. It’s something each and every one of us has in our lives – a guardian angel. Lorna says everyone has one, no matter who you are or what you believe.
ReligionPosted by
30Seconds

Reflections of Loss, Gratitude & Growth: A Letter to My Father

My son was born on your birthday. I work so hard to give him a life that was better than what you had. I tell him I love him every day. I try so hard to let him know he is loved and supported and can accomplish all things he sets his mind to. I teach him not to fear failure because he is never alone.
Posted by
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Live a life of purpose

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Sitting by a senior residential area and watching seniors just sitting outside, it got me thinking about life and how fleeting it is. Yesterday, they were restless and young, dreamers, achievers, energetic and on top of their respective worlds.
TV & Videosroyalexaminer.com

The Cracked Acorn: Life or Death

Soap operas live on strife, medical problems, deaths, and accidents. Real living mimics many of these human difficulties. Beck Weathers, 49, joined an expedition to climb Mt. Everest. A freak storm hit Everest, catching dozens on the south face, eight died. Weathers almost made it back, collapsing in the snow. A Canadian climber found him half-buried in the snow and broke the ice off his face. He Lives!
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Arrogant Teen Taught a Life Lesson after He Shamed Waiter with Disability - Story of the Day

An arrogant teen insulted a waiter and humiliated him for being disabled. However, life taught the teen a valuable lesson, and he quickly came to regret his actions. David Carter was rich. In fact, he was VERY RICH. His dad owned the largest restaurant chain in town, and his mom was a top executive. Naturally, David never missed out on anything. If he wanted something, he just got it.
CelebritiesMTV

Lorde Reflects On Life While 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde has sunk into very deep thoughts right now. On Tuesday (July 21), the New Zealand singer dropped “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” the second but very self-reflective single for her upcoming album Solar Power. Unlike her previous single’s bright disposition, “Stoned at the Nail Salon” has a more mellow...
PetsComplex

Australian Woman Hospitalized After Waking Up to Mouse Eating Her Eyeball

A woman in Australia was taken to the hospital last week after waking up to the horrifying sight of a mouse chewing on her eyeball, The Sun reports. This is just another incident for a country that has been overrun by mice for more than half a year, an occurrence that the state government has described as “absolutely unprecedented.”
EducationPosted by
The Guardian

The life-changing magic of inspirational teachers | Letters

Letters: Responding to an article by midlife career changer Lucy Kellaway, Marie Davis reflects on her rewarding late entry into teaching, but Jason Jawando and Matt Cole sound a note of caution. Plus letters from Rev Jennifer Hall and Rev Paul Hutchinson on late ordinations and James Kelso on a brilliant art teacher
Home & Gardenbigsandymountaineer.com

Thoughts with Zoe

I needed a break. A break from dry brown land. A break for high heat. A break from discouragement and depression. I went and visited my sister, Dena, in Billings. I knew she would have a lush green yard, and she and I would find numerous reasons to laugh and celebrate. With the frustrations we are all having right now because of the grass-hopers, the heat, and the outcome of a horrible storm, the trouble is we sit in our air-conditioned homes and wait for a different outcome. There are oases out there; plan to go and have a mini-vacation, even if it's just a few hours or overnight. Go where there is beauty and laughter. Do something to feed the soul and find a way to breathe in. God will meet you. While I was there, I got up early while everyone was sleeping and wandered around in her garden barefoot. It was cool to my skin. It was beautiful!
Valley Breeze

Caron reflects on 104 years of life

LINCOLN – The secret to living a long and happy life, according to 104-year-old Madeline E. Caron, is to always be kind. “You’ve got to be an agreeable person,” she said. “If you don’t get along with people, you might as well kick it right away.”. Sitting at her retirement...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

My View: Memories of youth nurture our psyches

We can travel again. Can I get a hearty three cheers and a round of beers for the folks in the back room?. This joyful summer of rediscovery replaces the shuttered summer of 2020 as we stretch our dormant traveling muscles. Our new opportunities got me thinking about the places I once called home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy