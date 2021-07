The Yankees had the All-Star break — from Monday through Wednesday — to shake off Sunday’s brutal loss and an extremely disappointing first half of the 2020 season. And that’s not all they were doing. They were thinking. They were planning. They were crossing their fingers that all the computer models, all the projections and all the big brains that expected them to stomp through the American League East and contend for a World Series would be proven right with a course correction for the ages.