The #1 Healthiest Fast-Food Kids Meal to Order, According to a Nutritionist

Name a better duo than ketchup and mustard—we'll wait. There really isn't one, is there? Even though the two are quite the dynamic pair, mustard is one of those standalone condiments that many just can't live without. Whether you spread it on a ham, bologna, or salami sandwich, squirt it all over a hot dog, or include it in a savory salad dressing, there's no denying that mustard is a staple in many refrigerators. But mustard comes in all different types, such as spicy brown and honey to name a few, so which option is the best mustard?