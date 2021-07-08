Ford shutdowns show need for domestic manufacturing
As we emerge from the pandemic, one of the pillars of our local economy isn’t as sturdy as it should be. I’m talking about Ford Motor Company’s two Louisville auto plants. The global shortage of semiconductor computer chips has roiled the auto industry. Here in Louisville, it’s meant constant layoffs and restarts. Some 13,000 Ford workers, and thousands more at supplier plants, have been dealing with an on-again, off-again roller coaster of a schedule.www.wdrb.com
