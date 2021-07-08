Cancel
Financial Reports

PriceSmart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $22.5 million. The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $895.3 million in the period. PriceSmart shares have dropped 3% since the beginning...

www.mysanantonio.com

