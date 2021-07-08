PriceSmart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.