Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 adds Active Roll, Background Goals, and more on July 13

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaldur’s Gate 3 has been carrying in Early Access, and today, Larian Studios announced the changes coming in Patch 5 of the RPG. Arriving on July 13, the patch will change up more about Baldur’s Gate 3‘s dice rolls, as well as its AI and the role-playing rewards for your character.

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Roll#Larian Studios#Ui#Mini Camps#Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Baldur's Gate 3 With New Patch and Estimated Release Date

Larian Studios is back with another Panel from Hell. We learned the approximate release date of Baldur's Gate 3 and some of the new features waiting for players in Patch 5. Baldur's Gate III went into early access last year and the developers at Larian Studios certainly can not be accused of not communicating with fans. Yesterday we got the 13th Community Update. On this occasion we had a chance to see the Panel from Hell 3, the next installment of a series of streams, from which we can learn a little about the game's progress and meet the developers working on it. The event took place in an unusual form, as the creators played a LARP session, with the audience being able to influence its course. In addition to the interesting show, we also learned about a few novelties which are to be offered by the upcoming Patch 5. The update is expected to arrive on July 13 and before new content the players should expect innovations in the mechanics and qualit-of-life changes. Moreover, Swen Vincke, creative director of the studio, informed that the full version of the title is to be released in 2022.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 Details from Panel From Hell 3

Larian Studios debuted the Baldur's Gate 3 Panel From Hell 3 earlier today, highlighting some upcoming content for Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 on PC with a delightful LARP adventure. Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest game in the Baldur's Gate CRPG franchise. As Larian Studios often does, it had...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Baldur's Gate 3 update adding "game-changing mechanics" next week

A new Baldur's Gate 3 patch is coming next week from developer Larian Studios. Just yesterday on July 8, a brand new Panel From Hell stream took place, the latest in a series in where Larian Studios makes announcements surrounding Baldur's Gate 3. During this latest livestream, it was revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 would be receiving a brand new update next week on Tuesday, July 13.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Debuts In July

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 has a release date. On July 13, 2021, people will have even more to do in the game. In particular, this next update will add an active role system and background objectives for characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. With the Active Roll system you can...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Lemnis Gate Will Launch The PC Beta On July 22nd

Frontier Foundry and Ratloop Games Canada announced this week that they're launching the PC beta for Lemnis Gate on July 22nd. The beta itself will ruin for just four days but it will give players a chance to experience the game while the devs essentially take notes and make sure everything is running at 100% before launch. You can read details about what will be in the beta along with a special dev video below.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s fifth update brings backstories and sneaky dice flicks

I didn’t have the time to watch the two-hour larping session that they themed last night’s Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement around. Thankfully, developers Larian Studios have bundled the update’s changes into a mere 9-minute update video. July 13's update will let you influence skill checks and role-play just a little bit more.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s next update will be revealed by a group of LARPers, here's how to watch

The fifth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is out there. Watching. Waiting. That’s as accurate as I can be right now, but there are more details coming later today in developer Larian Studio's latest livestream. At 7pm BST / 11am PT, Larian will be hosting “The Panel From Hell 3 - Twitch Plays: A Most Noble Sacrifice”. But it's no ordinary stream. They're hosting a "LarPG" in which seven actors will be guided through Gravensteen castle by the viewers. Better than a press release, eh?
Video GamesPCGamesN

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new features in Patch 5, but no new D&D class

Larian’s latest Panel from Hell has come and gone, and boy was it a trip. In addition to more LARPing shenanigans than we ever could’ve expected, we got a whole lot of details on what’s coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5. This will be a patch that’s pretty light on new content (meaning no new D&D classes), but there are a pile of new features and quality-of-life improvements to enjoy this time around. The update launches on Tuesday, June 13.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 May Get NVIDIA DLSS Support in the Future

Baldur’s Gate 3 could get NVIDIA DLSS support in the future, judging by new information on Steam database. According to the reliable website, as noted by Reddit user makisekurisudesu, a new branch was added a few hours ago hinting at testing for NVIDIA DLSS support. No official announcement has been made about this, so it may take some time for DLSS to be implemented.
Video GamesDestructoid

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch trailer drops all mention of 60FPS

Just recently, Sega dropped a general all-platforms trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate that boasted “60 FPS, re-vamped lightning, improved graphics, and 4K resolution.” This week a Switch-only video arrived, with some changes. This is what it says in the new clip: “revamped lighting and improved graphics.” While no one expected...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch revealed via a bizarre escape room livestream

Larian Studios announced that features like character backgrounds and disarming enemies are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 via a new patch. The studio announced the update via a rather unorthodox livestream, revealing all the new content with a live roleplaying session featuring an escape room dungeon crawl. One of the...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur's Gate 3's patch 5 lets you nudge the dice

I haven't played Baldur's Gate 3 yet, because I'd rather wait until it finished its early access journey before diving into a vast narrative RPG. Today, the game received its fifth major patch - simultaneously tempting me to start playing, and vindicating my decision to wait. It adds a new active roll system, background goals for characters to help steer your roleplaying, a toggle for non-lethal attacks and much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy