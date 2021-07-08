Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Levi Strauss forecasts upbeat full year as apparel demand bounces back

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y62Oy_0arJnp2V00
People pass by a Levi Strauss store in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 8 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) on Thursday forecast a strong full-year profit after handily beating quarterly earnings estimates as demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets rebound quicker than expected across its markets.

Shares in Levi climbed 3% in extended trading as it also increased its third-quarter dividend by 33%.

Customers refreshing their wardrobes following months-long lockdowns and COVID-19-related restrictions are boosting sales of loose-fitting jeans and street clothes at Levi and its peers American Eagle (AEO.N) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N).

"About 35% of consumers in the U.S. have changed waist sizes. And some of it is up and some of it is down, but either way, it creates another reason for people to go out and update their wardrobe," Chief Executive Officer Charles Bergh said on an earnings call.

Levi is also benefiting from its collaborations with a slew of brands, including Valentino, and its push toward direct-to-consumer sales that largely helped boost its adjusted gross margin by 670 basis points to 58.2% in the second quarter.

Lower promotions, price increases and sourcing savings also supported margins, said the company, known for its Signature and Levi's 501 jeans.

The Denizen and Dockers brands' owner forecast fiscal 2021 per-share profit between $1.29 and $1.33, above estimates of $1.15. It also forecast second-half revenue to be above 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Net revenue more than doubled to $1.28 billion in the second quarter ended May 30, beating Refinitiv IBES estimates of $1.21 billion. Excluding items, Levi earned 23 cents per share, versus estimates of 9 cents.

Revenues through digital channels rose 75% as people have taken to the ease of getting their orders delivered at their doorsteps.

Levi said it would improve its digital business by investing in distribution centers and its program that allows customers to pick up online orders in stores.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
179K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#American Eagle#Thomson Reuters#Abercrombie Fitch#Signature#Dockers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Bull of the Day: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Founded in 1873 in San Francisco, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) & Co. LEVI is a retail company known around the world for its iconic Levi’s denim brand; Dockers, Denizen, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. are also under the company’s umbrella. LEVI first went public back in 1971, but had been a private company up until its market return a couple of years ago.
Posted by
Reuters

Coca-Cola raises full-year sales forecast

July 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, as demand rebounds for its beverages from the re-opening of theaters, restaurants and stadiums. The company said it expects annual organic revenue to rise 12% to 14%, compared with its prior forecast of a high single digits...
Stocksrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dow bounces back after biggest drop of the year

Wall Street opened higher Tuesday, rebounding from a miserable trading session at the start of the week when the Dow logged its worst day since October. After rising moderately at the New York opening bell, the Dow climbed 1.2%, or 425 points, in the first hour of trading. However, that only pares some of the 726 point loss the index incurred Monday.
BusinessMotley Fool

Levi Strauss' Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

Levi Strauss is looking to push into more premium niches. The latest sales rebound has been led by a booming U.S. market for apparel. It's still unclear whether the profit spike will stay after consumer demand settles back down to normal. Investors celebrated Levi Strauss' (NYSE:LEVI) latest earnings report for...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Cintas beats earnings expectations, provides upbeat full-year outlook

Cintas Corp. reported Thursday fiscal fourth-quarter profit that nearly doubled and topped expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. The uniform and business facility products and services company's stock was indicated to open little changed. Net income for the quarter to May 31 rose to $267.7 million, or $2.47 a share, from $144.6 million, or $1.35 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.31. Revenue grew 13.3% to $1.84 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $1.82 billion, as uniform rental and facility services revenue grew 15.4% to $1.47 billion. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue improved to 46.8% from 43.7%. For fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS of $10.35 to $10.75 and revenue of $7.53 billion to $7.63 billion, which compare favorably to the FactSet EPS consensus of $10.34 and revenue consensus of $7.10 billion. The stock has gained 7.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.9%.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Citigroup beats analysts' forecasts, upbeat on outlook

US banking giant Citigroup posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter, despite a shrinking topline. The lender reported a jump in net profits from $1.06bn or 38 cents per share a year earlier to $6.19bn or $2.85 (FactSet: $1.97) for the three months to June. Revenues on the other hand...
BusinessStreet.Com

Levi Strauss' Charts Fit Great and Look Bullish

Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers Tuesday that many investors mistakenly believe the government stimulus is all in the past, but one of the most important parts is only just beginning. Cramer said the child tax credit stimulus is just about to hit the checkbooks of millions of families, most of which have paid down debt and are ready to spend for the coming back-to-school season.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to grow by 30% to 35% this year as customers return to shops with the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns. Severely impacted by the pandemic, Hugo Boss has focused on expanding its ecommerce...
Pasadena, CAStreetInsider.com

PepsiCo raises full-year profit forecast as soda demand jumps

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, betting on accelerating demand for its sodas in theaters, restaurants and stadiums as they pull back crowds following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The company's shares rose nearly 2% premarket. The vaccine-aided reopening of public venues across the United States...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Levi Strauss Beat Expectations Again

Sales and profits beat expectations again. The growth rebound continued to accelerate through May. Levi's is targeting sustainably faster growth and higher margins as demand shifts towards direct-to-consumer sales. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) chose a dramatic way to mark its first quarter of growth since the pandemic struck. The jeans and...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Levi Strauss

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $28.08. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
BusinessVentureBeat

How Levi Strauss is upskilling its workforce to embrace data and AI

For Katia Walsh, chief AI officer at Levi Strauss & Co, data and technology have been at the forefront for her entire career. “People are the most important part of artificial intelligence,” Walsh said at VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 in a conversation with Mike Hendrickson, vice president of technology and developer products at Skillsoft.
Businessinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Levi Strauss & Co

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) & Co on Monday, setting a price target of $36, which is approximately 26.85% above the present share price of $28.38. Greenberger expects Levi Strauss & Co to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for...
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Levi Strauss Exceeded Revenue Expectations in Q2

Levi Strauss & Co. announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended May 30, 2021, showing accelerated recovery and growth across all regions and channels. “We significantly exceeded our expectations on revenue, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBIT,” Harmit Singh, chief financial officer of Levi Strauss & Co., said in a release on Thursday. “Revenues in most markets are recovering faster than anticipated, and we are emerging from the pandemic with sustainable and improved structural economics.”
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Citing post-Covid demand, Levi Strauss sees profit above estimates

Levi Strauss and Company said fiscal 2021 profits are expected to reach above market estimates due to higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets. Besides Levi Strauss, American Eagle and Abercrombie and Fitch also announced increased sales. Levi also forecast revenue to grow 28 to 29 percent in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Jeans maker Levi Strauss beats quarterly revenue estimates

July 8 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as the company benefited from higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers returning to their normal routines following COVID-19 vaccinations. Net revenue rose to $1.28 billion in the second quarter from $497.5 million...
Retailsmarteranalyst.com

Levi Strauss Posts Upbeat Results in Q2; Shares Gain 1.4% After-Hours

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) jumped almost 1.4% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company delivered solid second-quarter results, driven by strong sales. Levi Strauss is one of the world’s top garment brands and a leader in jeanswear globally.The company reported revenues of $1.28 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates of $1.21 billion and jumped 156% from the year-ago period.Net revenues via digital channels grew 75% year-over-year, driven by strong performance across all regions.
StocksNBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Levi Strauss, General Motors, Accolade and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:. Levi Strauss — Shares of Levi Strauss added 3.2% after the retailer crushed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal second-quarter results. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Comments / 0

Community Policy