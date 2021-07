WHITEFISH BAY, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has signed the 2021-2023 state budget into law, including a 10% tax cut for middle-class families. “In many ways, this budget presents a false choice between the priorities the people this state care about and deserve,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “But after a long eight years of politicians making decisions for all the wrong reasons, I ran to be the governor of this state and promised I would always put people before politics—that I would always try to do the right thing, that I would work to find common ground, and that I would make decisions based on what’s best for our kids and our state.