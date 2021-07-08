Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Genesee; Niagara; Orleans The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Erie County in western New York East central Niagara County in western New York Southern Orleans County in western New York Genesee County in western New York * Until 515 PM EDT.. * At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Akron, or 8 miles northeast of Clarence, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Clarence, Batavia, Lancaster, Darien Lakes State Park, Pembroke, Akron, Alden, Attica, Oakfield and Clarendon. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 48. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH