Gates County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gates by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Gates A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GATES...SOUTHWESTERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FRANKLIN AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Franklin, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Holland around 420 PM EDT. Franklin, Hunterdale and Carrsville around 425 PM EDT. Sedley around 435 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cleopus, Dort, Somerton, Collosse, Lees Mill, Riverdale, Walters, Boaz, Wyanoke and Burdette. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

