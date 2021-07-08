Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Greenville, Greenville Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Greenville; Greenville Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL GREENVILLE COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Greenville Downtown, or over Slater-Marietta, moving southeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Travelers Rest, Slater-Marietta, Tigerville, Pleasant Ridge Park and Cleveland. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
