Alden, KS

Sens. Marshall, Moran and Rep. Mann announce almost $2 Million in USDA funding for City of Alden

Great Bend Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Jerry Moran and U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01) announced a $512,000 USDA Rural Development low-interest loan as well as a $1,431,000 grant awarded to the city of Alden to rehabilitate the wastewater collection system, in turn bringing the facility in compliance with the city’s Water Pollution Control Permit and protecting citizens’ private water wells from contamination.

