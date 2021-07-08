Cancel
Double Oak, TX

Smallcakes, Sherwin-Williams coming to new FM 407 development

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 13 days ago
A Sherwin Williams Paint Store and a Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery are coming later this year to the new Great Lakes Center development in Double Oak. The Great Lakes Center was recently built at 8401 Justin Road, near the intersection of Chinn Chapel Road and FM 407. Tropical Smoothie Cafe was the first business to open in the new shopping center, in December 2020, and this year a doughnut shop and nail salon opened there as well.

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

