Smallcakes, Sherwin-Williams coming to new FM 407 development
A Sherwin Williams Paint Store and a Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery are coming later this year to the new Great Lakes Center development in Double Oak. The Great Lakes Center was recently built at 8401 Justin Road, near the intersection of Chinn Chapel Road and FM 407. Tropical Smoothie Cafe was the first business to open in the new shopping center, in December 2020, and this year a doughnut shop and nail salon opened there as well.www.crosstimbersgazette.com
