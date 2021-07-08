Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why the deity of Jesus is good news

Great Bend Tribune
 13 days ago

Jesus once said, “I and the Father are one.” (John 10:30) This was an offensive statement to fellow Jews, so much so, they immediately picked up stones to throw at Him, not simply to injure, but kill. Why? Because in their mind, His statement was a violation of their religious laws and it was deserving of death. Yet, Jesus calmly responded to their flaming anger with a question, “I have shown you many good works from the Father; for which of them are you going to stone me?” (10:31) And His opponents made a striking response, “It is not for a good work that we are going to stone you but for blasphemy, because you, being a man, make yourself God.” (10:32-33)

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Christian#Great Awakenings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
ReligionPosted by
CNN

America is no longer as evangelical as it was -- and here's why

(CNN) — In 1994, I quit. Twenty years earlier, I'd been born again. I had grown up in a liberal Methodist church but started going to a nondenominational church with high school friends. When I told my friends that I'd given my life to Jesus, there were hugs and tears. Jesus embraced me, and so did they. I had a new family -- and everything changed.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

The Seal of the Prophets, Unsealed

In this interview Baha’i author and scholar Chris Buck talks with Dergham Aqiqi, a well-known Baha’i student of the Qur’an and its meanings, about the implications of the phrase “seal of the prophets.”. Q: Dergham, in a recent Zoom presentation by Baha’i scholar, Todd Lawson, we got reacquainted, after having...
ReligionWatertown Daily Times

Why go to church?

The pandemic changed many things about our lives. One of the things it changed is the way we worship. During the quarantine, many churches went online, so that their members could continue to “worship.” This led some to wonder why they should ever bother with going back to church. After all, isn’t it much more enjoyable to stream the service on your smart device while you sit in your pj’s on your favorite recliner with a cup of coffee in your hand?
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
Religionftc.co

Exchanging Truth for a Lie: Image, Idolatry, and the People of God

The Apostle Paul reserves some of his harshest, most theologically poignant words about sin for Romans 1:18-32. In 1:18 he states, “The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people.” Paul pulls no punches here. If we read Romans 1:18-32 in isolation, we arrive at a distorted view of God, sin, and his wrath. But if we read it against the storyline of the Bible, then Romans 1 resonates well with all of Scripture. The aim of this essay is to explore the nature of idolatry and God’s subsequent wrath in Romans 1:18-32, tying it to the fall of Adam and Eve in the garden and the fall of Israel at Sinai. What we will find should not come as a surprise–history repeats itself.[1]
Religioncatholic-daily-reflections.com

Alone With Jesus

“Come away by yourselves to a deserted place and rest a while.” Mark 6:31a. This is an invitation we may need to hear far more than we realize. And it’s an invitation that many find hard to accept from Jesus. But take it as a direct invitation offered to you from our Lord. Hear Him say this to you: “You, my child, please do come away by yourself to a deserted place and rest for a while.”
Destin, FLDestin Log

THE GOOD NEWS: God's word preached by Jesus plainly in His parables

In Mark chapter 4, the Lord Jesus Christ tells two parables. They have been named the Parable of the Seed and the Parable of the Mustard Seed. A parable is most commonly understood as a category of stories of illustration that Jesus told throughout His ministry on earth. Of all the recorded teaching of Jesus, one third is in the form of parables. And we know Jesus told many more parables than all that are recorded. Point being, Jesus relied heavily on parables.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

Why Did Jesus’s Teaching Astonish His Hearers?

(Editors’ note: This article is an adapted excerpt from Greg Gilbert’s book Who Is Jesus? (Crossway/9Marks) It was originally published on the Crossway blog.) What was so unusual and so attention-grabbing about Jesus’s teaching?. Part of it was that once people began to challenge him and ask him questions, Jesus...
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Peace with God through Christ

The book of Acts is the inspired account of the Lord Jesus Christ building his church through the proclamation of the gospel. He commanded his apostles to begin in Jerusalem with the Jewish people, proceed to the surrounding areas in Judea and Samaria, and from there go to the end of the earth.
Religionfunnyfarminspirations.com

Give me a word, Lord: GETTING RICH

Luke 12:15 Then he said to them, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”. Matthew 16:26 What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith walk: Trust God with your Pain

Living a life of faith is a beautiful, life-changing blessing from God. However, it doesn’t mean we get a free pass from the pain of this life. Never forget that Jesus Himself experienced great pain, and He was the closest person there ever was to God. Christianity doesn’t take us away from all suffering in the world but rather gives us a way to process it, endure it and overcome it.
ReligionJournal Review

Why did Jesus heal on the Sabbath?

“Jesus healed on the Sabbath because God the Father works every day,” says Marissa, 10. “Since Jesus is his son, he works every day, too. Just think what would happen if God just took a day off!”. Apart from Jesus claiming to be the Messiah, the issue of Sabbath observance...
ReligionFranklin Favorite

Advertising for Jesus

How many of you would willingly pay a company, making large profits each year, to advertise for them? We do it every day. See how many tennis shoes or sports attire you can find today that don’t have a large logo attached to them. Even our jeans have large name plates sewn on the back. Every vehicle we drive have the maker of the vehicle placed in strategic places for others to see. How many of you have received any compensation for this advertising?
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

Professing Faith: Rome burned but Christianity survived

This week marks a very old anniversary, which has had a huge influence on religion in the West. As your author names this event, it will at first sound like antiquarian rambling, but there is a direct link to the faith of many people today. It was this past week and next which marks the anniversary of the burning of the city of Rome in 64 AD. It began on the night of July 19 and ended about nine days later. Shortly after that the first Roman persecution of the Christian church began because of the fire, at the very time when the New Testament was being written.
ReligionCorydon Democrat

Jesus and creation

Last week, we looked at God’s creation found in the Old Testament scriptures, specifically in Genesis, the Psalms and Isaiah. This week, we are looking at the scriptures from the New Testament point of view. To begin, we are looking at the scriptures that define Jesus Christ as the Creator....
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Life is Messy, God is Good: Jesus is here for us, no matter what

Sometimes it’s easy to think that we’re too far from God’s love, and that he will never take us back. It could be a bad habit we can’t let go of, a wrong we’ve never corrected, or a memory that haunts us. But the point of the gospel is that Jesus comes to us no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done or how we feel. All we have to do is look to him, then he will guide us in the steps to take.

Comments / 0

Community Policy