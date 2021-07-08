Why the deity of Jesus is good news
Jesus once said, “I and the Father are one.” (John 10:30) This was an offensive statement to fellow Jews, so much so, they immediately picked up stones to throw at Him, not simply to injure, but kill. Why? Because in their mind, His statement was a violation of their religious laws and it was deserving of death. Yet, Jesus calmly responded to their flaming anger with a question, “I have shown you many good works from the Father; for which of them are you going to stone me?” (10:31) And His opponents made a striking response, “It is not for a good work that we are going to stone you but for blasphemy, because you, being a man, make yourself God.” (10:32-33)www.gbtribune.com
