1 dead after early morning crash on Interstate 45 near New Waverly

NEW WAVERLY – A car crash on Interstate 45 near New Waverly left a Willis man dead after he collided with an 18-wheeler. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:22 a.m. on Thursday in between Huntsville and New Waverly. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 2018 International semi truck and trailer was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 45 waiting on a tow truck. A 2008 Toyota RAV 4 traveling southbound on the interstate shoulder collided with the rear of the trailer.