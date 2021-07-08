Cancel
New Waverly, TX

1 dead after early morning crash on Interstate 45 near New Waverly

By Joseph Brown
Huntsville Item
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW WAVERLY – A car crash on Interstate 45 near New Waverly left a Willis man dead after he collided with an 18-wheeler. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:22 a.m. on Thursday in between Huntsville and New Waverly. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 2018 International semi truck and trailer was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 45 waiting on a tow truck. A 2008 Toyota RAV 4 traveling southbound on the interstate shoulder collided with the rear of the trailer.

